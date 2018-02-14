Restoration drive responsible for city’s delay in remitting NIS, GRA payments – Treasurer

The Mayor and City Council’s “intensified” two-year-campaign to “sustainably restore and develop” the city is what has resulted in the delay of payments to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the public service credit union, according to City Hall.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Council explained that these projects, which included upgrades to green spaces and the development of recreational facilities, were conducted on a limited budget.

Nevertheless, it added that a plan has reportedly been worked out between the Council and NIS for the payment of the amounts owed, but meetings are still to be held with GRA and the Guyana Public Service Credit Union to discuss the way forward on those matters…..