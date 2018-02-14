Restoration drive responsible for city’s delay in remitting NIS, GRA payments – Treasurer

The Mayor and City Council’s “intensified” two-year-campaign to “sustainably restore and develop” the city is what has resulted in the delay of payments to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the public service credit union, according to City Hall.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Council explained that these projects, which included upgrades to green spaces and the development of recreational facilities, were conducted on a limited budget.
Nevertheless, it added that a plan has reportedly been worked out between the Council and NIS for the payment of the amounts owed, but meetings are still to be held with GRA and the Guyana Public Service Credit Union to discuss the way forward on those matters…..
Unions at UG strongly opposed to how gov’t composing university council
Unions at the University of Guyana (UG) have strongly objected to the manner in which the government is composing the institution’s 26-member council.
One killed, 2 escape death in T&T shooting
(Trinidad Guardian) Denyse Bailey grabbed her three daughters and hid in her bedroom after a gunman opened fire on her house, killing her son-in-law and injuring another relative on Monday.
South African police raid Gupta home, pressure cranks up on Zuma
JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Heavily armed South African police raided the luxury home of the Gupta family today as part of a probe into allegations the three brothers had corrupt links to President Jacob Zuma, who has been ordered by the ruling ANC to quit as head of state.
Six more arrested, two vehicles recovered as probe into carjacking ring continues
Following a 10-hour operation which concluded at 3 am at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden High-way, six more persons were arrested yesterday as part of the ongoing investigation of a major carjacking ring, bringing the total number of persons in custody to 13.
Two charged with murdering money changer during robbery
Two men were yesterday charged and remanded to prison over the murder of America Street money changer Shawn Nurse, who was gunned during a robbery just over a week ago.