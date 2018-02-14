Rice producers’ body calls on GRDB to make payments owed for Panama exports

The Guyana Rice Producers Association (RPA) has called on the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) to make payments to millers and exporters, which it says are owed an estimated $2 billion for exports to Panama.

A release from the RPA on Monday called on the GRDB to urgently make a partial or full payment, though GRDB head Nizam Hassan said the figure cited by the association is inaccurate.

The RPA statement said that the Association was made privy to information that the payments amounting to approximately $2 billion is due to the millers/exporters since July, 2017…..