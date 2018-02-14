Second man charged with causing woman’s death in Diamond road accident

A truck driver yesterday became the second person to be charged with causing the death of a woman last year along the Diamond, East Bank Demerara public road, where she was struck after exiting a car near the Diamond Hospital.

Ron Walker, 25, of 77 Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was read the causing death by dangerous driving charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The charge alleged that he and Keith Hollingsworth, on August 21st, 2017, at Diamond Public Road, drove GDD 9817 and PJJ 8918, respectively, and caused the death of Samsoonisha Batulan…..