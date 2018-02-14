Suspect in Vergenoegen murder surrenders

The hunt for the labourer who allegedly fatally stabbed his drinking partner on Sunday night at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo ended yesterday afternoon when he turned himself over to the police.
Commander of ‘D’ Division Leslie James last evening confirmed with Stabroek News that the suspect, Owin Accra turned up at the Leonora Police station around 5.40 pm yesterday in the company of his mother.
He is currently in police custody and is likely to be charged soon.
Accra is accused of stabbing Khan during an argument around 10pm on Sunday.
Khan, called ‘Tarzan,’ 29, of Bud Street, Line Top, Vergenoegen, was discovered lying in a pool of blood around 6 am on Monday with a gaping wound to his left hand.
His body was found about 110 yards away from the suspect’s Burn Street, Vergenoegen home, where the stabbing occurred.
