Venezuelan facing trial for inflicting harm ahead of expected deportation

A Venezuelan national was yesterday fined for entering the country illegally but her expected deportation is on hold as she faces trial for allegedly inflicting bodily harm on a Guyanese man.

Smailin Carrion pleaded guilty to a charge of entering Guyana by sea and disembarking without the consent of an immigration officer on January 18th at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River.

Carrion, with the aid of a translator, stated that she came to Guyana to look for a better life to support her family back home…..