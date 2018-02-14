Warder arrested in NA prison with cannabis, cigarettes

B Division lawmen are seeking advice on charging a junior prison officer who was caught with a quantity of cannabis and cigarettes in the New Amsterdam Prison on Monday evening.

According to information gathered, the prison authority based on information received swooped on the prison officer, 26, when he was about to enter the inner prison gate to access the lunch room. A police press release noted that the prison officer had been on the authority’s radar for some time now.

He was arrested with 528 grammes of cannabis, 20 packs of cigarettes and four cellphones sometime around 7.35 pm.

The police have since compiled a file, which has since been sent for legal advice in order to institute the necessary charges.