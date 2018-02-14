Warder arrested in NA prison with cannabis, cigarettes

B Division lawmen are seeking advice on charging a junior prison officer who was caught with a quantity of cannabis and cigarettes in the New Amsterdam Prison on Monday evening.
According to information gathered, the prison authority based on information received swooped on the prison officer, 26, when he was about to enter the inner prison gate to access the lunch room. A police press release noted that the prison officer had been on the authority’s radar for some time now.
He was arrested with 528 grammes of cannabis, 20 packs of cigarettes and four cellphones sometime around 7.35 pm.
The police have since compiled a file, which has since been sent for legal advice in order to institute the necessary charges.
Unions at UG strongly opposed to how gov’t composing university council
Unions at the University of Guyana (UG) have strongly objected to the manner in which the government is composing the institution’s 26-member council.
One killed, 2 escape death in T&T shooting
(Trinidad Guardian) Denyse Bailey grabbed her three daughters and hid in her bedroom after a gunman opened fire on her house, killing her son-in-law and injuring another relative on Monday.
South African police raid Gupta home, pressure cranks up on Zuma
JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Heavily armed South African police raided the luxury home of the Gupta family today as part of a probe into allegations the three brothers had corrupt links to President Jacob Zuma, who has been ordered by the ruling ANC to quit as head of state.
Six more arrested, two vehicles recovered as probe into carjacking ring continues
Following a 10-hour operation which concluded at 3 am at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden High-way, six more persons were arrested yesterday as part of the ongoing investigation of a major carjacking ring, bringing the total number of persons in custody to 13.
Two charged with murdering money changer during robbery
Two men were yesterday charged and remanded to prison over the murder of America Street money changer Shawn Nurse, who was gunned during a robbery just over a week ago.