Elderly taxi driver charged with causing death of vagrant

A 77-year-old taxi driver was yesterday granted $200,000 bail, after he was charged with causing the death of a vagrant by dangerous driving.

John Haynes, of 102 Second Street, Alexander Village, was read a charge which stated that he, on February 10, at Brickdam, drove motor car HC 184, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Morris Jeffrey.

Haynes, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objections to bail being granted, but requested that conditions be applied.

Attorney Adrian Thompson, who represented the accused, told the court that his client denies causing the death of Jeffrey. He added that at the time of the accident his client was working and is presently attempting to locate the passenger he would have dropped off.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan later granted the accused $200,000 bail and ordered that he report to the traffic office at the Brickdam Police station every Friday, to Superintendent Ashram.

The matter was then adjourned to February 28 when it will be heard by Magistrate Judy Latchman.