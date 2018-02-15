Local News

Fifteen now in custody over carjacking

-more vehicles found

By Comments
Two other vehicles, PMM 6979 and PPP 82 that were recovered by the police.

As the police probe into a major carjacking ring widens, another  two persons were on Tuesday evening arrested and four other suspected stolen vehicles were seized at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Tuesday’s operation was one of  numerous  conducted by the police during the past several days and which have resulted in fifteen persons including an ex-policeman being in custody.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan in a press release yesterday confirmed the arrests of two individuals including a taxi driver on Tuesday during the operation which was commanded by a senior officer…..

Comments  
More in Local News

Lindo Creek CoI put on hold, no witnesses

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the Lindo Creek massacre was embarrassingly halted today even before it could get started as the Commission was uncertain of the appearance of scheduled witnesses.

Suspected mastermind of carjacking ring being sought

A Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown resident who is suspected to be the mastermind behind a spate of carjackings, is being sought, the police said today in a statement.

Machel, Super Blue in rare Road March air

(Trinidad Guardian) Soca legends Machel Montano and Austin “Super Blue” Lyons have been crowned this year’s Road March winners.

Skeldon, Enmore estates for limited restart

Just weeks after they were shuttered, the Skeldon and Enmore estates will be reopened by the end of March and some cane cutters re-employed to demonstrate to potential buyers that the estates are viable and as such can be sold as going concerns, sources say.

By ,

‘No prospect’ at this time of Exxon contract review – President

Despite noting that there is “no prospect” at this time for a review of the controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between the government and a subsidiary of oil giant, ExxonMobil, President David Granger said yesterday that the matter is engaging the attention of Cabinet “These matters are before Cabinet and it depends on what determination Cabinet arrives at but the contract is an agreement between two parties and these things have to be approached very carefully.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×