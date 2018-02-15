Fifteen now in custody over carjacking

As the police probe into a major carjacking ring widens, another two persons were on Tuesday evening arrested and four other suspected stolen vehicles were seized at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Tuesday’s operation was one of numerous conducted by the police during the past several days and which have resulted in fifteen persons including an ex-policeman being in custody.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan in a press release yesterday confirmed the arrests of two individuals including a taxi driver on Tuesday during the operation which was commanded by a senior officer…..