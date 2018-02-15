‘No prospect’ at this time of Exxon contract review – President

Despite noting that there is “no prospect” at this time for a review of the controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between the government and a subsidiary of oil giant, ExxonMobil, President David Granger said yesterday that the matter is engaging the attention of Cabinet

“These matters are before Cabinet and it depends on what determination Cabinet arrives at but the contract is an agreement between two parties and these things have to be approached very carefully. There is no prospect at the present time that it is the intention of Cabinet to review it but as I said it is before Cabinet”, he told reporters shortly after swearing in Senior Counsel (SC) Rafiq Khan as a temporary appellate judge.

Granger was asked whether government is prepared to review the contract…..