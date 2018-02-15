Second man charged over cocaine in fish at CJIA

A second man was yesterday charged in relation to the alleged trafficking of 20.6 pounds of cocaine, which was found in frozen fish by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.
Balideo Persaud, 32, of C’ Field, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, was read the narcotics charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
The charge alleged that the accused, on February 6 at Laparkan Cargo Shed, CJIA trafficked 9.366 kg (equivalent to 20.6 pounds) of cocaine…..
Lindo Creek CoI put on hold, no witnesses
The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the Lindo Creek massacre was embarrassingly halted today even before it could get started as the Commission was uncertain of the appearance of scheduled witnesses.
Suspected mastermind of carjacking ring being sought
A Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown resident who is suspected to be the mastermind behind a spate of carjackings, is being sought, the police said today in a statement.
Machel, Super Blue in rare Road March air
(Trinidad Guardian) Soca legends Machel Montano and Austin “Super Blue” Lyons have been crowned this year’s Road March winners.
Skeldon, Enmore estates for limited restart
Just weeks after they were shuttered, the Skeldon and Enmore estates will be reopened by the end of March and some cane cutters re-employed to demonstrate to potential buyers that the estates are viable and as such can be sold as going concerns, sources say.
‘No prospect’ at this time of Exxon contract review – President
Despite noting that there is “no prospect” at this time for a review of the controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between the government and a subsidiary of oil giant, ExxonMobil, President David Granger said yesterday that the matter is engaging the attention of Cabinet “These matters are before Cabinet and it depends on what determination Cabinet arrives at but the contract is an agreement between two parties and these things have to be approached very carefully.