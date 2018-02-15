Second man charged over cocaine in fish at CJIA

A second man was yesterday charged in relation to the alleged trafficking of 20.6 pounds of cocaine, which was found in frozen fish by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

Balideo Persaud, 32, of C’ Field, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, was read the narcotics charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge alleged that the accused, on February 6 at Laparkan Cargo Shed, CJIA trafficked 9.366 kg (equivalent to 20.6 pounds) of cocaine…..