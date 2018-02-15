Skeldon, Enmore estates for limited restart

Just weeks after they were shuttered, the Skeldon and Enmore estates will be reopened by the end of March and some cane cutters re-employed to demonstrate to potential buyers that the estates are viable and as such can be sold as going concerns, sources say.
“They are looking at the Skeldon and Enmore estates where it will be reopened so that the canes that are there now can be utilised and show potential buyers that these are all working estates with assets… they will be sold as going concerns,” one source close to the industry told Stabroek News.
The source explained that there is currently over 300,000 tonnes of sugar cane in the fields of the Skeldon, Rose Hall and Enmore estates and it was government’s Special Purpose Unit (SPU) which proposed that the estates be reopened to utilise the cane…..
Suspected mastermind of carjacking ring being sought
A Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown resident who is suspected to be the mastermind behind a spate of carjackings, is being sought, the police said today in a statement.
Machel, Super Blue in rare Road March air
(Trinidad Guardian) Soca legends Machel Montano and Austin “Super Blue” Lyons have been crowned this year’s Road March winners.
‘No prospect’ at this time of Exxon contract review – President
Despite noting that there is “no prospect” at this time for a review of the controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between the government and a subsidiary of oil giant, ExxonMobil, President David Granger said yesterday that the matter is engaging the attention of Cabinet “These matters are before Cabinet and it depends on what determination Cabinet arrives at but the contract is an agreement between two parties and these things have to be approached very carefully.
‘Two Kicks’ gets 25 years for killing aunt
Devon Griffith, called ‘Two Kicks’, 30, of Hope-town Village, West Coast Berbice yesterday pleaded guilty to killing his aunt Vaulda Britton in the course of, or furtherance of a sexual offence of rape and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
LBI man crushed to death by wall
A father of one died yesterday afternoon after the concrete wall of a bathroom which is currently under renovation crashed down on him at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).