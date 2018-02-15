Suspected mastermind of carjacking ring being sought

A Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown resident who is suspected to be the mastermind behind a spate of carjackings, is being sought, the police said today in a statement.

Investigators last night swooped down on his premises and conducted a search during which, the ranks found a black Mazda Axela Motorcar with license number PTT 2794, along with twelve certificates of registration for various vehicles including some that were seized from the home of an ex-policeman who is currently in custody.

A 52-year-old female was found at the residence and has been taken into custody. The woman’s name was found on two of the seized vehicles’ registrations.

Investigations are ongoing.