Suspected mastermind of carjacking ring being sought

A Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown resident who is suspected to be the mastermind behind a spate of carjackings, is being sought, the police said today in a statement.
Investigators last night swooped down on his premises and conducted a search during which, the ranks found a black Mazda Axela Motorcar with license number PTT 2794, along with twelve certificates of registration for various vehicles including some that were seized from the home of an ex-policeman who is currently in custody.
A 52-year-old female was found at the residence and has been taken into custody. The woman’s name was found on two of the seized vehicles’ registrations.
Investigations are ongoing.
Lindo Creek CoI put on hold, no witnesses
The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the Lindo Creek massacre was embarrassingly halted today even before it could get started as the Commission was uncertain of the appearance of scheduled witnesses.
Machel, Super Blue in rare Road March air
(Trinidad Guardian) Soca legends Machel Montano and Austin “Super Blue” Lyons have been crowned this year’s Road March winners.
Skeldon, Enmore estates for limited restart
Just weeks after they were shuttered, the Skeldon and Enmore estates will be reopened by the end of March and some cane cutters re-employed to demonstrate to potential buyers that the estates are viable and as such can be sold as going concerns, sources say.
‘No prospect’ at this time of Exxon contract review – President
Despite noting that there is “no prospect” at this time for a review of the controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) between the government and a subsidiary of oil giant, ExxonMobil, President David Granger said yesterday that the matter is engaging the attention of Cabinet “These matters are before Cabinet and it depends on what determination Cabinet arrives at but the contract is an agreement between two parties and these things have to be approached very carefully.
‘Two Kicks’ gets 25 years for killing aunt
Devon Griffith, called ‘Two Kicks’, 30, of Hope-town Village, West Coast Berbice yesterday pleaded guilty to killing his aunt Vaulda Britton in the course of, or furtherance of a sexual offence of rape and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.