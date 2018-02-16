Armed bandits grab $7.4m from US-based man, woman

A US-based Guyanese and a woman were robbed at gunpoint of $7.4m yesterday afternoon by two motorcycle bandits, the police say.
According to information reaching Stabroek News, around 12:00pm at Middle Street, Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, Deomattie Seeram, a 31-year-old Manager and Deodat Ramdeo, were robbed by two males, one of whom was armed with a hand gun…..
T&T Minister denies Muslims being unfairly targeted in carnival probe
(Trinidad Guardian) National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who represented the Government alongside Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a meeting with Muslim leaders yesterday, says the meeting was to foster cooperation and collaboration between the protective services and the Islamic community.
Gov’t to resist all moves to hinder security reform, Granger tells cops
President David Granger yesterday warned that government will not tolerate any attempt to derail the implementation of needed security reform.
Bulkan ups pressure on Chase-Green, Town Clerk
Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King appear to have run afoul of the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNCR), the largest party in the APNU+AFC coalition which could mean that their positions at the city council could be under threat.
Drug ring found in two city schools
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has discovered a drug ring inside two Georgetown secondary schools and charges are expected to be laid soon.
PPP supports reopening of sugar estates
With the planned reopening of the Skeldon and Enmore sugar estates, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday rained criticism on the David Granger-led APNU+AFC government saying that the move was reflective of their “phenomenal incompetence”.