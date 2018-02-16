Bulkan ups pressure on Chase-Green, Town Clerk

Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King appear to have run afoul of the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNCR), the largest party in the APNU+AFC coalition which could mean that their positions at the city council could be under threat.
In a letter dated February 12, 2018 Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan informed Chase-Green that concerns have been raised at the level of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PNCR about her public conduct while members of the General Council have called for the removal of King from the post of Town Clerk because his conduct, deportment, and actions constitute an embarrassment to the administration. Chase-Green is also a member of the PNCR CEC.
Stabroek News understands that former PNCR leader Robert Corbin raised concerns about Chase-Green’s public response to a letter received from Bulkan in January…..
T&T Minister denies Muslims being unfairly targeted in carnival probe
(Trinidad Guardian) National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who represented the Government alongside Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a meeting with Muslim leaders yesterday, says the meeting was to foster cooperation and collaboration between the protective services and the Islamic community.
Gov’t to resist all moves to hinder security reform, Granger tells cops
President David Granger yesterday warned that government will not tolerate any attempt to derail the implementation of needed security reform.
Drug ring found in two city schools
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has discovered a drug ring inside two Georgetown secondary schools and charges are expected to be laid soon.
Armed bandits grab $7.4m from US-based man, woman
A US-based Guyanese and a woman were robbed at gunpoint of $7.4m yesterday afternoon by two motorcycle bandits, the police say.
PPP supports reopening of sugar estates
With the planned reopening of the Skeldon and Enmore sugar estates, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday rained criticism on the David Granger-led APNU+AFC government saying that the move was reflective of their “phenomenal incompetence”.