Drug ring found in two city schools

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has discovered a drug ring inside two Georgetown secondary schools and charges are expected to be laid soon.

A source told Stabroek News that an investigation found that a group of students were selling the psychoactive drug ecstasy to peers inside Queen’s College and North Georgetown Secondary.

After a Queen’s College student fell sick in January, the source said, an internal investigation was conducted by a school official and the drug distribution ring was uncovered.

Stabroek News was told that the police and CANU were called in and further investigations led them to North Georgetown Secondary. One student was found to be in possession of the drug and has accepted the responsibility, this newspaper was also told.

Since the discovery, investigations were also carried out by the Ministry of Education.