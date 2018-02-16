East Canje mason remanded over shooting of goldsmith

A Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice mason was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he was charged with unlawfully and maliciously discharging a firearm which injured a West Coast Berbice door-to-door goldsmith last Sunday.

He was also charged with attempted robbery and fined for possession of two grammes of cannabis.

Delroy Thomas, 24, of Second Street, Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court…..