East Canje mason remanded over shooting of goldsmith

A Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice mason was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he was charged with unlawfully and maliciously discharging a firearm which injured a West Coast Berbice door-to-door goldsmith last Sunday.
He was also charged with attempted robbery and fined for possession of two grammes of cannabis.
Delroy Thomas, 24, of Second Street, Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court…..
T&T Minister denies Muslims being unfairly targeted in carnival probe
(Trinidad Guardian) National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who represented the Government alongside Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a meeting with Muslim leaders yesterday, says the meeting was to foster cooperation and collaboration between the protective services and the Islamic community.
Gov’t to resist all moves to hinder security reform, Granger tells cops
President David Granger yesterday warned that government will not tolerate any attempt to derail the implementation of needed security reform.
Bulkan ups pressure on Chase-Green, Town Clerk
Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King appear to have run afoul of the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNCR), the largest party in the APNU+AFC coalition which could mean that their positions at the city council could be under threat.
Drug ring found in two city schools
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has discovered a drug ring inside two Georgetown secondary schools and charges are expected to be laid soon.
Armed bandits grab $7.4m from US-based man, woman
A US-based Guyanese and a woman were robbed at gunpoint of $7.4m yesterday afternoon by two motorcycle bandits, the police say.