Ex-cop freed of AK-47, ammo smuggling charges

Ex-policeman Shavon Marks, who was accused of aiding in the smuggling of an AK-47 rifle out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) compound at Eve Leary, had the charge against him dismissed on Wednesday after a city court found that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

The charge against Marks, who had been a Police Corporal, stated that on February 28th, 2017, at Kingston, Georgetown, without being the holder of a firearm licence he had an AK-47 rifle and 40 7.62×39 live rounds in his possession.

Marks was cleared of the charge by Magistrate Leron Daly at the conclusion of his trial. The magistrate dismissed the case on the grounds that the prosecution failed to prove its case against him…..