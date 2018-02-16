Ex-cop’s sentence for killing girlfriend reduced

A 31-year sentence imposed on ex-policeman Kevin Waterman for the killing of his girlfriend, policewoman Eleanor Jones, was on Wednesday reduced to 24 years by the Court of Appeal.

Initially indicted for murder, Waterman, when his case came up for trial in 2013, copped to the lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 31 years by Justice Navindra Singh in the High Court.

He subsequently appealed the sentence, arguing that it was too harsh…..