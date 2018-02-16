Local News

Gov’t to resist all moves to hinder security reform, Granger tells cops

-says ex-PM’s ‘counterforce’ revelations raises serious questions

President David Granger on the dais preparing to take the salute (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger yesterday warned that government will not tolerate any attempt to derail the implementation of needed security reform.

“Security sector reform is essential to maintaining a force which is committed to our citizens’ safety. My government will resist any attempt, from any quarter, to reverse, retard or to thwart the reforms on which we are embarking,” Granger told the opening ceremony of the two-day Police Officers’ Annual Conference at Eve Leary, where he also said that comments made recently by former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds about the emergence of a “counterforce” during a past crime wave raises questions.

Speaking to a sizeable gathering that included senior police ranks and top government officials, Granger stated that security sector reform is a high priority for government and is at the moment being implemented with the support of the British government…..

