Guyana, Dominica get US$5M Japan grant

A US$5 million grant from the Government of Japan to Guyana and Dominica, aimed at strengthening the disaster management capacities of women and indigenous people, was signed between the Ministry of Finance and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) yesterday.
The grant, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said at a signing ceremony held in the Ministry of Finance’s boardroom, will provide funding for the “Project for Strengthening Disaster Management of Women in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Commonwealth of Dominica.”
The three-year project, to be administered by the UNDP, is meant to build the capacity of poor farmers so that they can withstand the effects of climate change…..
