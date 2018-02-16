Local News

Japan awards grants to community development organisations

Signing from left to right are Alex Foster, Dane Gobin and Mark Adams, representing the three recipients of the grants awarded by the Japanese government under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project

The Government of Japan has awarded grants to three local community development organisations.

A joint signing ceremony was held yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the award of the grants, amounting to US$270,510 in total, to the St. Francis Community Developers (SFCD), the Iwokrama Inter-national Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development (Iwokrama), and Special Needs for Life (SNL).

The awards were made under the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Project…..

