Japan awards grants to community development organisations

The Government of Japan has awarded grants to three local community development organisations.
A joint signing ceremony was held yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the award of the grants, amounting to US$270,510 in total, to the St. Francis Community Developers (SFCD), the Iwokrama Inter-national Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development (Iwokrama), and Special Needs for Life (SNL).
The awards were made under the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Project…..
T&T Minister denies Muslims being unfairly targeted in carnival probe
(Trinidad Guardian) National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who represented the Government alongside Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a meeting with Muslim leaders yesterday, says the meeting was to foster cooperation and collaboration between the protective services and the Islamic community.
Gov’t to resist all moves to hinder security reform, Granger tells cops
President David Granger yesterday warned that government will not tolerate any attempt to derail the implementation of needed security reform.
Bulkan ups pressure on Chase-Green, Town Clerk
Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King appear to have run afoul of the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNCR), the largest party in the APNU+AFC coalition which could mean that their positions at the city council could be under threat.
Drug ring found in two city schools
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has discovered a drug ring inside two Georgetown secondary schools and charges are expected to be laid soon.
Armed bandits grab $7.4m from US-based man, woman
A US-based Guyanese and a woman were robbed at gunpoint of $7.4m yesterday afternoon by two motorcycle bandits, the police say.