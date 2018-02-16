Mother and daughter to face trafficking charge after airport drug bust

A mother and daughter are expected to face a narcotics trafficking charge in a city court today following the discovery of cocaine in the latter’s handbag while she was an outbound passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.
A Customs Anti- Narcotic Unit (CANU) official told Stabroek News that it is not the first time the mother has been involved in such an act. It was noted that in January, she successfully trafficked cocaine to Barbados.
The woman’s daughter, who is 19, was travelling out of the country on Wednesday night when CANU ranks made the discovery of suspected cocaine concealed in her handbag…..
T&T Minister denies Muslims being unfairly targeted in carnival probe
(Trinidad Guardian) National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who represented the Government alongside Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a meeting with Muslim leaders yesterday, says the meeting was to foster cooperation and collaboration between the protective services and the Islamic community.
Gov’t to resist all moves to hinder security reform, Granger tells cops
President David Granger yesterday warned that government will not tolerate any attempt to derail the implementation of needed security reform.
Bulkan ups pressure on Chase-Green, Town Clerk
Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King appear to have run afoul of the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNCR), the largest party in the APNU+AFC coalition which could mean that their positions at the city council could be under threat.
Drug ring found in two city schools
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has discovered a drug ring inside two Georgetown secondary schools and charges are expected to be laid soon.
Armed bandits grab $7.4m from US-based man, woman
A US-based Guyanese and a woman were robbed at gunpoint of $7.4m yesterday afternoon by two motorcycle bandits, the police say.