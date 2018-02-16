Mother and daughter to face trafficking charge after airport drug bust

A mother and daughter are expected to face a narcotics trafficking charge in a city court today following the discovery of cocaine in the latter’s handbag while she was an outbound passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

A Customs Anti- Narcotic Unit (CANU) official told Stabroek News that it is not the first time the mother has been involved in such an act. It was noted that in January, she successfully trafficked cocaine to Barbados.

The woman’s daughter, who is 19, was travelling out of the country on Wednesday night when CANU ranks made the discovery of suspected cocaine concealed in her handbag…..