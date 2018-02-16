Robbery accused charged over carjackings

Two robbery accused were yesterday slapped with additional charges, including for three separate carjackings, among which was the attack on cultural activist Ryhaan Shah.
Ex-policeman Timothy Waldron and co-accused Shawn Archibald, who were already on remand on robbery charges, yesterday faced three joint charges for armed robbery when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The first of the joint charges alleged that on November 4th, 2017, at Irving Street, Waldron and Archibald, armed with a gun, robbed Shah of a Toyota Allion, valued $4,000,000, a cellphone valued $10,000, groceries valued $5,000 and $15,000 cash…..
T&T Minister denies Muslims being unfairly targeted in carnival probe
(Trinidad Guardian) National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who represented the Government alongside Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a meeting with Muslim leaders yesterday, says the meeting was to foster cooperation and collaboration between the protective services and the Islamic community.
Gov’t to resist all moves to hinder security reform, Granger tells cops
President David Granger yesterday warned that government will not tolerate any attempt to derail the implementation of needed security reform.
Bulkan ups pressure on Chase-Green, Town Clerk
Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King appear to have run afoul of the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNCR), the largest party in the APNU+AFC coalition which could mean that their positions at the city council could be under threat.
Drug ring found in two city schools
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has discovered a drug ring inside two Georgetown secondary schools and charges are expected to be laid soon.
Armed bandits grab $7.4m from US-based man, woman
A US-based Guyanese and a woman were robbed at gunpoint of $7.4m yesterday afternoon by two motorcycle bandits, the police say.