Robbery accused charged over carjackings

Two robbery accused were yesterday slapped with additional charges, including for three separate carjackings, among which was the attack on cultural activist Ryhaan Shah.

Ex-policeman Timothy Waldron and co-accused Shawn Archibald, who were already on remand on robbery charges, yesterday faced three joint charges for armed robbery when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first of the joint charges alleged that on November 4th, 2017, at Irving Street, Waldron and Archibald, armed with a gun, robbed Shah of a Toyota Allion, valued $4,000,000, a cellphone valued $10,000, groceries valued $5,000 and $15,000 cash…..