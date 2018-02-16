Two women on trial for murder of US-based Guyanese

Two women went on trial at the High Court in Berbice this week for the murder of overseas-based Guyanese, Abdul Majid, whose body was found with scalp missing and other injuries at the Number 56 Village, Corentyne foreshore back in 2012.

The accused, Hemwattie Abdulla of Ozone Park, New York, USA, the then wife of Majid, and Surojinie Tirmaul of Chesney Village, Corentyne are on trial for the murder of Majid on 26th April, 2012 at Number 63 Village, Corentyne.

Abdulla is being represented in the High Court by Attorneys at Law, Mursaline Bacchus and Arun Gossai, while Tirmaul is being represented by Attorney at Law, Nigel Hughes…..