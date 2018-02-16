Two women on trial for murder of US-based Guyanese

Two women went on trial at the High Court in Berbice this week for the murder of overseas-based Guyanese, Abdul Majid, whose body was found with scalp missing and other injuries at the Number 56 Village, Corentyne foreshore back in 2012.
The accused, Hemwattie Abdulla of Ozone Park, New York, USA, the then wife of Majid, and Surojinie Tirmaul of Chesney Village, Corentyne are on trial for the murder of Majid on 26th April, 2012 at Number 63 Village, Corentyne.
Abdulla is being represented in the High Court by Attorneys at Law, Mursaline Bacchus and Arun Gossai, while Tirmaul is being represented by Attorney at Law, Nigel Hughes…..
T&T Minister denies Muslims being unfairly targeted in carnival probe
(Trinidad Guardian) National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who represented the Government alongside Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a meeting with Muslim leaders yesterday, says the meeting was to foster cooperation and collaboration between the protective services and the Islamic community.
Gov’t to resist all moves to hinder security reform, Granger tells cops
President David Granger yesterday warned that government will not tolerate any attempt to derail the implementation of needed security reform.
Bulkan ups pressure on Chase-Green, Town Clerk
Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King appear to have run afoul of the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNCR), the largest party in the APNU+AFC coalition which could mean that their positions at the city council could be under threat.
Drug ring found in two city schools
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has discovered a drug ring inside two Georgetown secondary schools and charges are expected to be laid soon.
Armed bandits grab $7.4m from US-based man, woman
A US-based Guyanese and a woman were robbed at gunpoint of $7.4m yesterday afternoon by two motorcycle bandits, the police say.