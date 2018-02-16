UN donates solar lanterns to Education, Health ministries

The United Nations yesterday handed over 120 solar lanterns to the Education and Health ministries, making Guyana the first South American country to benefit from Panasonic Inc’s 100,000 Solar Lanterns Project.
The handing over ceremony took place in the boardroom of the Ministry of Finance yesterday afternoon.
Mikiko Tanaka, United Nations Resident Coordinator, related that up until 2017, 22 countries in Asia and Africa had been recipients of the solar lanterns, which she explained provide light to “off grid communities for social services such as medical services, schools, women’s safety and empowerment.”….
T&T Minister denies Muslims being unfairly targeted in carnival probe
(Trinidad Guardian) National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who represented the Government alongside Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in a meeting with Muslim leaders yesterday, says the meeting was to foster cooperation and collaboration between the protective services and the Islamic community.
Gov’t to resist all moves to hinder security reform, Granger tells cops
President David Granger yesterday warned that government will not tolerate any attempt to derail the implementation of needed security reform.
Bulkan ups pressure on Chase-Green, Town Clerk
Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King appear to have run afoul of the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNCR), the largest party in the APNU+AFC coalition which could mean that their positions at the city council could be under threat.
Drug ring found in two city schools
The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has discovered a drug ring inside two Georgetown secondary schools and charges are expected to be laid soon.
Armed bandits grab $7.4m from US-based man, woman
A US-based Guyanese and a woman were robbed at gunpoint of $7.4m yesterday afternoon by two motorcycle bandits, the police say.