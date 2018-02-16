UN donates solar lanterns to Education, Health ministries

The United Nations yesterday handed over 120 solar lanterns to the Education and Health ministries, making Guyana the first South American country to benefit from Panasonic Inc’s 100,000 Solar Lanterns Project.

The handing over ceremony took place in the boardroom of the Ministry of Finance yesterday afternoon.

Mikiko Tanaka, United Nations Resident Coordinator, related that up until 2017, 22 countries in Asia and Africa had been recipients of the solar lanterns, which she explained provide light to “off grid communities for social services such as medical services, schools, women’s safety and empowerment.”….