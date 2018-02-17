Ad attack on GO-Invest part of blackmail attempt -Gaskin

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin yesterday condemned recent newspaper advertisements targeting the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), calling it both an attempt to sully the country’s image and to “blackmail” a government agency.

In a brief statement issued yesterday, Gaskin identified Siri Persaud as the person behind the anonymous ads, which were placed in the Stabroek News and Kaieteur News newspapers to coincide with the recent hosting of the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exposition (GIPEX).

“It is my view that the Guyanese public in general and the business community in particular view this as a despicable and distasteful attempt to scare away investors and embarrass our country,” he said…..