Diaspora seen as pivotal to Guyana’s oil future

Whether Guyana becomes “immensely rich or just another Trump-hole” from oil revenues depends largely on its ability to attract specialty experience and competencies in industry and sectors here, says business website Bloomberg.

“Guyana could attenuate the brain drain by reaching out to its diaspora,” Bloomberg yesterday reported.

“There are more than 100 reported expatriate organizations, and as a group overseas Guyanese consistently send more money back home than foreign investors plow into the economy every year,” the news service added, while referencing data from a recent study by Hisakhana Pahoona Corbin and Luis Eduardo Aragon of the Center for Advanced Amazonian Studies…..