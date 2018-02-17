Ex-cop accused in carjacking ring charged over 2015 attack

Ex-policeman Jason Harry, who was arrested last week over alleged ties to a massive carjacking ring, was yesterday charged and remanded to prison over an armed robbery attack in which he allegedly took the victim’s car.

Harry, 36, who is now a taxi operator, was the first to be charged of the 15 persons who were held up to Wednesday after recent police raids uncovered stolen vehicles and an assortment of parts.

It was alleged that on May 26th, 2015, at D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, while armed with a gun and in the company of others, Harry robbed Phillip King of a Toyota Premio vehicle, valued at $3.2 million, and other items…..