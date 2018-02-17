GFC seeking public input on revised national forest plan

The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) is inviting public feedback on the draft of the updated National Forest Policy and Forestry Plan, which Commissioner of Forests James Singh has described as a departure from the dated “forests-for-timber” approach.

The GFC yesterday presented the draft plan for feedback from the public, ahead of its submission to Cabinet.

The document is now available for viewing on the GFC’s website (http://www.forestry.gov.gy/), where members of the public can also submit comments for consideration. The deadline for those submissions is Friday, February 23rd…..