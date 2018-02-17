Gov’t releases CGX agreement

In keeping with its commitment to release petroleum and other agreements, the government today released the one with Canadian miner, CGX.
The agreement caters for a 53 to 47 share of profit oil in favour of the government. There is a 1% subsumed royalty which is paid by the government. There is no article in the CGX production sharing agreement dealing with a signing bonus.
The deal between ExxonMobil’s subsidiary and the Guyana Government caters for a 2% royalty for Guyana after which the two partners share profit oil 50:50. Guyana also got a signing bonus of US$18m.
This CGX agreement released today was signed in 2013 by then President Donald Ramotar and appears to be an updated version that was clinched with CGX for its drilling operations which began in 2000 but which were interrupted by Surinamese gunboats. CGX has sunk several offshore wells but has not found oil in commercial quantities.
Notice for departing passengers at CJIAC
CJIAC wishes to advise departing passengers effective Sunday, February 18, 2018 at approximately 14:00 h that the Immigration and Security operations will be relocated to the former Greeters Hall to facilitate the ongoing airport expansion project.
Trinidad has ISIS cell – PM confirms
(Trinidad Guardian) Trinidad and Tobago has an ISIS cell. The official confirmation came yesterday from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who was grilled by Opposition MPs on the recent threatened plot to disrupt Carnival 2018 and the causes.
No evidence of public tendering for city’s $100M Le Repentir works
City Hall is currently executing works at the Le Repentir Cemetery under a contract valued at over $100 million without any evidence of public tendering.
Diaspora seen as pivotal to Guyana’s oil future
Whether Guyana becomes “immensely rich or just another Trump-hole” from oil revenues depends largely on its ability to attract specialty experience and competencies in industry and sectors here, says business website Bloomberg.
Guyana’s ‘very low’ production cost expected to yield big returns
With the start of oil production here slated for March, 2020, ExxonMobil says that a market price of even US$40 per barrel would still yield significant returns given that the cost is “very low.” “When you think about some of the deepwater areas that we’re in, Guyana is a great example.