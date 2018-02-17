Guyana’s ‘very low’ production cost expected to yield big returns

With the start of oil production here slated for March, 2020, ExxonMobil says that a market price of even US$40 per barrel would still yield significant returns given that the cost is “very low.”
“When you think about some of the deepwater areas that we’re in, Guyana is a great example. While we’ve had that acreage for a while, some of our technology that we’ve applied to sub-surface imaging has really positioned us well to see things that others historically had not seen there. And you’ve seen the result. We’ve got six very substantial discoveries there and the economics are very robust. At a $40 flat rail, we’re talking about double digit returns. The cost of supply for Guyana is very low. And I think we are – as with our partners are very well positioned to capitalize on it and we’re leveraging our global deepwater capabilities in doing so,” Jeff Woodbury, Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary at Exxon Mobil Corporation, told analysts during a February 2nd conference call on the company’s Fourth Quarter earnings for 2017.
He was at the time responding to a question about the company’s investment in deepwater exploration against the cost…..
Trinidad has ISIS cell – PM confirms
(Trinidad Guardian) Trinidad and Tobago has an ISIS cell. The official confirmation came yesterday from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who was grilled by Opposition MPs on the recent threatened plot to disrupt Carnival 2018 and the causes.
No evidence of public tendering for city’s $100M Le Repentir works
City Hall is currently executing works at the Le Repentir Cemetery under a contract valued at over $100 million without any evidence of public tendering.
Diaspora seen as pivotal to Guyana’s oil future
Whether Guyana becomes “immensely rich or just another Trump-hole” from oil revenues depends largely on its ability to attract specialty experience and competencies in industry and sectors here, says business website Bloomberg.
Ex-cop accused in carjacking ring charged over 2015 attack
Ex-policeman Jason Harry, who was arrested last week over alleged ties to a massive carjacking ring, was yesterday charged and remanded to prison over an armed robbery attack in which he allegedly took the victim’s car.
School drug ring…Alberttown man charged with dealing ecstasy to students
Following the discovery of a drug ring in at least two city secondary schools, a man was yesterday faced with two charges, including trafficking ecstasy to students.