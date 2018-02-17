Preliminary research shows net gain in mangroves

Despite the loss of mangroves by natural erosion, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) says that preliminary research has recorded a net gain in acreage and a study is being done this year for a comprehensive picture.

Loss of mangroves came to light recently when residents of Ruimzigt, West Coast Demerara queried why the trees which provide natural protection from the sea were being removed. The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) later disclosed that the mangroves were dying as a result of the natural erosion cycle and rip-rap sea defence was being installed. The residents had been unaware of this and meeting was later held by NAREI and others with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council in the area to explain the situation.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Kene Moseley, head of the Mangrove Department at NAREI stated that despite the current erosion along the coastline, there has been a net gain…..