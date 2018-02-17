Preliminary research shows net gain in mangroves

Despite the loss of mangroves by natural erosion, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) says that preliminary research has recorded a net gain in acreage and a study is being done this year for a comprehensive picture.
Loss of mangroves came to light recently when residents of Ruimzigt, West Coast Demerara queried why the trees which provide natural protection from the sea were being removed. The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) later disclosed that the mangroves were dying as a result of the natural erosion cycle and rip-rap sea defence was being installed. The residents had been unaware of this and meeting was later held by NAREI and others with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council in the area to explain the situation.
Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Kene Moseley, head of the Mangrove Department at NAREI stated that despite the current erosion along the coastline, there has been a net gain…..
Trinidad has ISIS cell – PM confirms
(Trinidad Guardian) Trinidad and Tobago has an ISIS cell. The official confirmation came yesterday from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who was grilled by Opposition MPs on the recent threatened plot to disrupt Carnival 2018 and the causes.
No evidence of public tendering for city’s $100M Le Repentir works
City Hall is currently executing works at the Le Repentir Cemetery under a contract valued at over $100 million without any evidence of public tendering.
Diaspora seen as pivotal to Guyana’s oil future
Whether Guyana becomes “immensely rich or just another Trump-hole” from oil revenues depends largely on its ability to attract specialty experience and competencies in industry and sectors here, says business website Bloomberg.
Guyana’s ‘very low’ production cost expected to yield big returns
With the start of oil production here slated for March, 2020, ExxonMobil says that a market price of even US$40 per barrel would still yield significant returns given that the cost is “very low.” “When you think about some of the deepwater areas that we’re in, Guyana is a great example.
Ex-cop accused in carjacking ring charged over 2015 attack
Ex-policeman Jason Harry, who was arrested last week over alleged ties to a massive carjacking ring, was yesterday charged and remanded to prison over an armed robbery attack in which he allegedly took the victim’s car.