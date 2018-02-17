School drug ring…Alberttown man charged with dealing ecstasy to students

Following the discovery of a drug ring in at least two city secondary schools, a man was yesterday faced with two charges, including trafficking ecstasy to students.

Darrel John, 25, of Lot 141 Fifth Street, Alberttown, was read the two charges by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown and he was subsequently granted his release on a total of $170,000 bail.

The first charge against John, said to be the owner of a taxi service, stated that on February 12th, at Lot 141 Fifth Street, Alberttown, he had two grammes of ecstasy in his possession…..