‘See where it hurts the most’

Ex-sugar workers on Wednesday challenged government ministers to take a tour of sugar industry-dependent villages to see the effects of mass layoffs.

The call was made by over a dozen laid off sugar workers from around the country when they gathered at the Guyana Agriculture and General Workers Union (GAWU) headquarters.

According to the workers, who also called for the government to reopen the sugar estates that have been closed, they have been finding it increasingly difficult to find jobs in their respective areas and they expect more hardship if nothing changes…..