‘See where it hurts the most’

Ex-sugar workers on Wednesday challenged government ministers to take a tour of sugar industry-dependent villages to see the effects of mass layoffs.
The call was made by over a dozen laid off sugar workers from around the country when they gathered at the Guyana Agriculture and General Workers Union (GAWU) headquarters.
According to the workers, who also called for the government to reopen the sugar estates that have been closed, they have been finding it increasingly difficult to find jobs in their respective areas and they expect more hardship if nothing changes…..
Trinidad has ISIS cell – PM confirms
(Trinidad Guardian) Trinidad and Tobago has an ISIS cell. The official confirmation came yesterday from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who was grilled by Opposition MPs on the recent threatened plot to disrupt Carnival 2018 and the causes.
No evidence of public tendering for city’s $100M Le Repentir works
City Hall is currently executing works at the Le Repentir Cemetery under a contract valued at over $100 million without any evidence of public tendering.
Diaspora seen as pivotal to Guyana’s oil future
Whether Guyana becomes “immensely rich or just another Trump-hole” from oil revenues depends largely on its ability to attract specialty experience and competencies in industry and sectors here, says business website Bloomberg.
Guyana’s ‘very low’ production cost expected to yield big returns
With the start of oil production here slated for March, 2020, ExxonMobil says that a market price of even US$40 per barrel would still yield significant returns given that the cost is “very low.” “When you think about some of the deepwater areas that we’re in, Guyana is a great example.
Ex-cop accused in carjacking ring charged over 2015 attack
Ex-policeman Jason Harry, who was arrested last week over alleged ties to a massive carjacking ring, was yesterday charged and remanded to prison over an armed robbery attack in which he allegedly took the victim’s car.