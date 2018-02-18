AFC to engage APNU on coalition for local gov’t polls

The Alliance For Change (AFC) yesterday said that it will soon engage governing partner A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) on the possibility of contesting the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) as a coalition.

This was among the decisions made at an AFC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, held at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street, yesterday.

In a statement last evening, the party said the Committee, having met at a duly constituted meeting, “has mandated the Leader of the Party to engage the APNU in discussion that could see the parties contesting the 2018 Local Government Elections as a coalition.”….