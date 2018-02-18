CARDI finalising investment for 5,000-acre Ebini farming project

The Caribbean Agricultural Research Development Institute (CARDI) is tying up investment for its planned US-multimillion-dollar agriculture production and processing project at Ebini, in Region Ten, and it hopes the success of the venture will stimulate more interest in the sector.

“We are hoping that in the long run the success of this initiative would then attract other investors from within the region and outside the region in agriculture production,” Morris Wilson, Coordinator of the 5,000-acre agriculture and agro processing project at Ebini, told Sunday Stabroek during a telephone interview.

“Not just in the Intermediate Savannahs but any other location in Guyana because Guyana needs an onslaught of investment to be able to move into production of agricultural products and services to move up the ladder,” Wilson added. ….