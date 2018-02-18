Former AG Shahabuddeen dies

Renowned Guyanese jurist Dr. Mohamed Shahabuddeen SC, who served as the Attorney General of Guyana as well as a judge on the International Criminal Court, has died.

Shahabuddeen, 86, who passed away in Canada, where he lived, was yesterday remembered for his contributions to the legal fraternity.

“He was a man of great intellect and tremendous scholarship and he is one of the greatest lawyers Guyana has produced. He is among the top three or four that Guyana and the Caribbean region have produced,” Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran told Sunday Stabroek of Shahabuddeen…..