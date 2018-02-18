Guyanese wins woman scientist in developing world award

A Guyanese is among five researchers who yesterday received an Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD)-Elsevier Foundation Award for Early-Career Women Scientists in the Developing World.
Dr. Dawn Iona Fox, a Lecturer at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus has been recognised for “her research on converting local waste products into materials to solve environmental problems,” according to a report on the Elsevier website.
The report notes that Dr. Fox’s work has significant potential for national and regional impacts in the areas of environmental remediation and public health. Her current work, it adds, is focused on improving drinking water quality at the household level for vulnerable communities and on ‘water-stress’ events such as floods, storms and hurricanes. “Winning the 2018 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award for Early-Career Women Scientists is both a validation and an encouragement to continue my work on using locally available and natural materials to create sustainable water treatment technology,” Dr. Fox is quoted as saying. “It also gives me the confidence to continue my advocacy and outreach to encourage girls and women to consider STEM careers,” she added…..
