Hundreds brave rains to attend Open Day at UG

Out in the rain: Despite the rain, hundreds of persons came out to attend the University of Guyana’s Open Day on Friday. (Keno George photo)

Hundreds of High School students braved the rains to attend the University of Guyana’s annual Open Day on Friday, at the Turkeyen Campus.

This year’s activity was held under the theme, “Expanding your horizons, exploring the possibilities,” and saw students from in and around the region travelling to the Turkeyen Campus for the opportunity to interact with members of the various faculties.

Essentially, the Open Day activity had three main objectives: to advertise through creative and interactive presentations the wide range of programmes available, and to offer advice on the careers that are possible through the University of Guyana; to link students with real career examples in industry, both public and private; and to advise students on the next administrative steps to be taken towards pursing achieving the ultimate career goal of choice…..

