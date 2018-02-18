Joint Services corporal held over armed robbery of prison officer

A corporal of the Joint Services and another male have been taken into custody following an investigation into the alleged robbery under arms committed on a 43-year-old Chief Prison Officer which occurred about 01:00h yesterday on the Soesdyke Public Road, EBD by four males, one of whom was armed with a knife.
A cellphone and $40,000 cash were reportedly taken from the victim who was standing on the road awaiting transportation to his Hyde Park, Timehri residence, when the suspects pounced and robbed him at knifepoint.
One of the suspects in custody reportedly returned the victim‘s property.
Investigations are in progress.
Windies arrive to kickstart qualification bid
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – West Indies received a rousing welcome at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport here Sunday evening as they became the first team to arrive for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers starting next month.
Hunt continuing in T&T for ISIS cell members
(Trinidad Guardian) Networks of the ISIS cell in T&T which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley referred to in Parliament are spread from Aranjuez, Charlieville and Enterprise to Rio Claro among other locations, a national security official has said.
Ramotar signed oil contract with CGX nearly identical to Exxon deal
Government yesterday released the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed by the former Donald Ramotarled PPP/C administration with Canadian miner CGX Resources Inc, the terms of which appear to be almost identical to those of the much maligned 2016 agreement signed by the current administration with ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and its partners.
Securing advances on oil revenues should be considered
Seeking advances on future revenue from ExxonMobil should be under discussion, according to United States-based Guyanese business professor and accountant Floyd Haynes, who says the benefits for a developing nation like ours are incalculable and can outweigh the disadvantages “I think it should be considered.
Millions lost in Coldingen furniture factory fire
The Supra International factory, located at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was yesterday afternoon destroyed by a fire of unknown origin, leaving millions of dollars in losses and approximately 50 employees jobless.