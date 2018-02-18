Joint Services corporal held over armed robbery of prison officer

A corporal of the Joint Services and another male have been taken into custody following an investigation into the alleged robbery under arms committed on a 43-year-old Chief Prison Officer which occurred about 01:00h yesterday on the Soesdyke Public Road, EBD by four males, one of whom was armed with a knife.

A cellphone and $40,000 cash were reportedly taken from the victim who was standing on the road awaiting transportation to his Hyde Park, Timehri residence, when the suspects pounced and robbed him at knifepoint.

One of the suspects in custody reportedly returned the victim‘s property.

Investigations are in progress.