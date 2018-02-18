Millions lost in Coldingen furniture factory fire

The Supra International factory, located at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was yesterday afternoon destroyed by a fire of unknown origin, leaving millions of dollars in losses and approximately 50 employees jobless.

The fire started between 3 and 4 pm, and quickly ripped through the two-storey concrete building, at Lot 30-31 Industrial Estate Coldingen, ECD, in less than 15 minutes.

The factory is owned by businessman Keith Moonasar, who also owns Starcomm Office Furniture, located at 230 South Road, Georgetown.

Supra International has been in operation for over 20 years, and manufactured and exported a wide range of furniture, including items for offices, bedrooms, kitchens, and outdoor patios…..