Mother sues AG, police for $100M over mentally-ill son’s lockup suicide

The mother of a mentally-ill man, who hanged himself in 2015 while in police custody, has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams and the Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, claiming negligence.

Aside from that sum, the woman, Helena Peters, is asking the court to award $1.2 million in special damages for the funeral expenses and burial expenses she incurred.

According to the Statement of Claim, which was prepared and filed by attorney Eusi Anderson, Tiffon Peters and his mother are listed as the claimants, while the AG and the Police Commissioner are listed as the defendants…..