No evidence of employee complicity in robbery of customer, Republic Bank says

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited has distanced itself from the claim that a bank employee was complicit in the recent armed robbery committed on a customer, while stressing that it has an obligation to ensure that all those who utilise its services do so in a safe and secure environment.

“A review was conducted and no evidence was found that supports the allegation,” Michelle Johnson, Republic Bank Marketing and Communications Manager, told Sunday Stabroek.

The customer, Eddy Brandon, 50, was robbed just over a week ago of $7 million he had withdrawn.

Johnson stated that the financial institution is saddened to learn that a valued customer suffered a loss after leaving one of its branches…..