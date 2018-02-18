Patient with advanced cancer drops chemo and opts for herbal medicine

In 2015, Rodell Hinds had a visual inspection of cervix with acetic acid (VIA) done and cancerous cells were detected and presumably treated through cryotherapy, with follow-up treatment done the following year. In 2016 she also had a partial hysterectomy after she was diagnosed with a uterine problem which brought on extreme pain and bowel issues. By 2017, she was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer.
Hinds was immediately placed on chemotherapy, but she was advised by a doctor that because of the late-stage diagnosis the treatment would not have gotten rid of the cancer but prevented it from spreading to other parts of her body. But she felt like the chemotherapy was “killing me” and she decided, after a few sessions, that she would have no more of it. She is now on herbal treatment and has since changed her diet to vegan.
“I felt like lying down to die,” Hinds told the Sunday Stabroek in an interview. “I did that for a while, actually. I laid down and just allowed life to get the best of me. I had started having the chemo, but I was ready to give up. But as a mother when I looked at my children and I believed in God, so I realized that there is something to hold on for and I trust in God and I know I will live.”….
Hunt continuing in T&T for ISIS cell members
(Trinidad Guardian) Networks of the ISIS cell in T&T which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley referred to in Parliament are spread from Aranjuez, Charlieville and Enterprise to Rio Claro among other locations, a national security official has said.
Ramotar signed oil contract with CGX nearly identical to Exxon deal
Government yesterday released the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed by the former Donald Ramotarled PPP/C administration with Canadian miner CGX Resources Inc, the terms of which appear to be almost identical to those of the much maligned 2016 agreement signed by the current administration with ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and its partners.
Securing advances on oil revenues should be considered
Seeking advances on future revenue from ExxonMobil should be under discussion, according to United States-based Guyanese business professor and accountant Floyd Haynes, who says the benefits for a developing nation like ours are incalculable and can outweigh the disadvantages “I think it should be considered.
Millions lost in Coldingen furniture factory fire
The Supra International factory, located at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was yesterday afternoon destroyed by a fire of unknown origin, leaving millions of dollars in losses and approximately 50 employees jobless.
Mother sues AG, police for $100M over mentally-ill son’s lockup suicide
The mother of a mentally-ill man, who hanged himself in 2015 while in police custody, has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams and the Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, claiming negligence.