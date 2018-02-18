Securing advances on oil revenues should be considered

Seeking advances on future revenue from ExxonMobil should be under discussion, according to United States-based Guyanese business professor and accountant Floyd Haynes, who says the benefits for a developing nation like ours are incalculable and can outweigh the disadvantages
“I think it should be considered. You are borrowing against future revenues. There are …benefits to it in that you get the money up front and you can use it to do any number of good things—infrastructure, healthcare, education…,” Haynes told Sunday Stabroek during an interview on the sidelines of the recent oil and gas conference.
The founder and President of Haynes Incorporated, a Washington-based accounting and management consulting firm that provides high level financial and accounting support to clients such as the United States Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development, Haynes says the time is ideal to make a proposal to ExxonMobil and its partners working here…..
Hunt continuing in T&T for ISIS cell members
(Trinidad Guardian) Networks of the ISIS cell in T&T which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley referred to in Parliament are spread from Aranjuez, Charlieville and Enterprise to Rio Claro among other locations, a national security official has said.
Ramotar signed oil contract with CGX nearly identical to Exxon deal
Government yesterday released the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed by the former Donald Ramotarled PPP/C administration with Canadian miner CGX Resources Inc, the terms of which appear to be almost identical to those of the much maligned 2016 agreement signed by the current administration with ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and its partners.
Millions lost in Coldingen furniture factory fire
The Supra International factory, located at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was yesterday afternoon destroyed by a fire of unknown origin, leaving millions of dollars in losses and approximately 50 employees jobless.
Mother sues AG, police for $100M over mentally-ill son’s lockup suicide
The mother of a mentally-ill man, who hanged himself in 2015 while in police custody, has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams and the Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, claiming negligence.
Former AG Shahabuddeen dies
Renowned Guyanese jurist Dr. Mohamed Shahabuddeen SC, who served as the Attorney General of Guyana as well as a judge on the International Criminal Court, has died.