Securing advances on oil revenues should be considered

Seeking advances on future revenue from ExxonMobil should be under discussion, according to United States-based Guyanese business professor and accountant Floyd Haynes, who says the benefits for a developing nation like ours are incalculable and can outweigh the disadvantages

“I think it should be considered. You are borrowing against future revenues. There are …benefits to it in that you get the money up front and you can use it to do any number of good things—infrastructure, healthcare, education…,” Haynes told Sunday Stabroek during an interview on the sidelines of the recent oil and gas conference.

The founder and President of Haynes Incorporated, a Washington-based accounting and management consulting firm that provides high level financial and accounting support to clients such as the United States Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development, Haynes says the time is ideal to make a proposal to ExxonMobil and its partners working here…..