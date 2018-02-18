Shuman bows out

Chief of Pakuri Village Lenox Shuman will be returning to Canada after his three-year term as village leader comes to an end in May.

An airline pilot by profession, the Indigenous leader, who also serves as the Vice-Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), returned to Guyana after the May, 2015 general and regional elections. He was elected Toshao of Pakuri Village in July, 2015 and Vice-Chairman of the NTC the following December.

However, Shuman told Sunday Stabroek in an interview that while he does not regret his decision to return home to serve his community, he and his family will be returning to Canada later this year…..