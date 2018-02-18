Shuman bows out

Chief of Pakuri Village Lenox Shuman will be returning to Canada after his three-year term as village leader comes to an end in May.
An airline pilot by profession, the Indigenous leader, who also serves as the Vice-Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), returned to Guyana after the May, 2015 general and regional elections. He was elected Toshao of Pakuri Village in July, 2015 and Vice-Chairman of the NTC the following December.
However, Shuman told Sunday Stabroek in an interview that while he does not regret his decision to return home to serve his community, he and his family will be returning to Canada later this year…..
Hunt continuing in T&T for ISIS cell members
(Trinidad Guardian) Networks of the ISIS cell in T&T which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley referred to in Parliament are spread from Aranjuez, Charlieville and Enterprise to Rio Claro among other locations, a national security official has said.
Ramotar signed oil contract with CGX nearly identical to Exxon deal
Government yesterday released the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed by the former Donald Ramotarled PPP/C administration with Canadian miner CGX Resources Inc, the terms of which appear to be almost identical to those of the much maligned 2016 agreement signed by the current administration with ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and its partners.
Securing advances on oil revenues should be considered
Seeking advances on future revenue from ExxonMobil should be under discussion, according to United States-based Guyanese business professor and accountant Floyd Haynes, who says the benefits for a developing nation like ours are incalculable and can outweigh the disadvantages “I think it should be considered.
Millions lost in Coldingen furniture factory fire
The Supra International factory, located at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was yesterday afternoon destroyed by a fire of unknown origin, leaving millions of dollars in losses and approximately 50 employees jobless.
Mother sues AG, police for $100M over mentally-ill son’s lockup suicide
The mother of a mentally-ill man, who hanged himself in 2015 while in police custody, has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams and the Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, claiming negligence.