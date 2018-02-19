Ann’s Grove woman dies in accident at Vreed-en-Hoop

An early Sunday morning vehicular accident on the Vreed-en- Hoop, West Coast Demerara public road has claimed the life of a 28-year-old female, Donikel Campbelle 28, of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

Police in a statement yesterday said that from preliminary investigations, the vehicle PRR 5279 was proceeding west along the southern carriageway when Campbelle allegedly ran across the road from north to south into the path of the vehicle.

As a result of the impact, Campbelle, a trans gender, fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to the head and body…..