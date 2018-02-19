Ann’s Grove woman dies in accident at Vreed-en-Hoop

An early Sunday morning vehicular accident on the Vreed-en- Hoop, West Coast Demerara public road has claimed the life of a 28-year-old female, Donikel Campbelle 28, of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.
Police in a statement yesterday said that from preliminary investigations, the vehicle PRR 5279 was proceeding west along the southern carriageway when Campbelle allegedly ran across the road from north to south into the path of the vehicle.
As a result of the impact, Campbelle, a trans gender, fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to the head and body…..
Bar Association warns against unconstitutional appointments of Chancellor, CJ
The Guyana Bar Association (GBA) today warned against any unconstitutional appointments of a Chancellor of the Judiciary and a Chief Justice (CJ) stating that it would have embarrassing consequences.
Ramotar defends CGX agreement
Former President Donald Ramotar yesterday said that the contract he signed with Canadian oil explorer, CGX followed a template for all agreements clinched before petroleum was discovered in 2015 and its release is a “lame” attempt by the government to compare it with the 2016 one signed with ExxonMobil following the major hydrocarbon discovery in 2015.
Workers of sugar divestment unit turned away from Enmore estate
The Guyana Sugar Corporation and the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of NICIL are at loggerheads again over control of the estates which last weekend saw GuySuCo security barring SPU contracted engineers and other workers from entering the Enmore Estate.
DJ dead, two hospitalised after West Berbice accident
A 21-year-old disc jockey lost his life during the wee hours of yesterday after the vehicle he was returning home in toppled several times before coming to a halt in a drain at Number 6 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
GBTI wins $56m judgment against supermarket builders
Two business owners, who claimed that they went ahead and constructed a supermarket with their own cash based on an oral assurance by the then Chief Executive of GBTI that the financial institution would have granted them a loan, have lost a High Court case and now have to repay the bank more than $56 million plus interest and costs.