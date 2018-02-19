DJ dead, two hospitalised after West Berbice accident

A 21-year-old disc jockey lost his life during the wee hours of yesterday after the vehicle he was returning home in toppled several times before coming to a halt in a drain at Number 6 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Dead is Rafike Mohamed, also known as “Ameer”, 21, a music DJ of Lot 2 Cotton Tree Village, WCB.

According to information gathered, Mohamed, his friend Matt Jagdeo also known as “Avinash”, 20, who was the driver and another friend, 16, who was sitting in the back seat of the Toyota Hilux, GSS 6905 were returning home sometime after 1 am, when the driver allegedly travelling at a fast rate lost control of the car at the Number 6 Village turn. The car toppled several times, grazing a fence and then landed in a drain.

Mohamed’s stepfather, Richard Charles, 29, explained that on Saturday evening around 7.30 pm, Jagdeo and the other friend picked Mohamed up from his home to take him to a celebration hosted by Jagdeo’s relatives in Bushlot Village, West Coast Berbice.

Charles recalled, “I go out with them to and take a drop to Number Five (Village) and in the car he deh joking how them just going and make a spin and come back”.

However, Charles said minutes after 2 am yesterday the family received the message that his stepson was pinned in a drain by the vehicle he was returning home in.

He relayed that he and other relatives rushed to the scene where he saw that Jagdeo and the other passenger were already out of the vehicle. However, his stepson who was seated in the front passenger seat was still pinned in the drain.

“We had to cut the seat belt cause he went in the front (passenger) seat and then them police hurry carry he to the hospital”.

Mohamed was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other two occupants were also taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital and were later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where both have since been admitted. The two are said to have sustained several broken bones but are reported to be in a stable condition.

Mohamed was a quiet lad with big dreams. Relatives said his main goal was to become one of the biggest DJ’s in Guyana.