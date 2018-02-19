Joint Services corporal held over armed robbery of prison officer

A corporal of the Joint Services and another male have been taken into custody following an investigation into the alleged robbery under arms committed on a 43-year-old Chief Prison Officer, Claude Skeete, which occurred about 1 am on Saturday on the Soesdyke Public Road, EBD by four males, one of whom was armed with a knife.
A cellphone and $40,000 cash were reportedly taken from the victim who was standing on the road awaiting transportation to his Hyde Park, Timehri residence, when the suspects pounced and robbed him at knifepoint.
One of the suspects in custody reportedly returned the victim‘s property.
Investigations are in progress.
Bar Association warns against unconstitutional appointments of Chancellor, CJ
The Guyana Bar Association (GBA) today warned against any unconstitutional appointments of a Chancellor of the Judiciary and a Chief Justice (CJ) stating that it would have embarrassing consequences.
Ramotar defends CGX agreement
Former President Donald Ramotar yesterday said that the contract he signed with Canadian oil explorer, CGX followed a template for all agreements clinched before petroleum was discovered in 2015 and its release is a “lame” attempt by the government to compare it with the 2016 one signed with ExxonMobil following the major hydrocarbon discovery in 2015.
Workers of sugar divestment unit turned away from Enmore estate
The Guyana Sugar Corporation and the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of NICIL are at loggerheads again over control of the estates which last weekend saw GuySuCo security barring SPU contracted engineers and other workers from entering the Enmore Estate.
DJ dead, two hospitalised after West Berbice accident
A 21-year-old disc jockey lost his life during the wee hours of yesterday after the vehicle he was returning home in toppled several times before coming to a halt in a drain at Number 6 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
Ann’s Grove woman dies in accident at Vreed-en-Hoop
An early Sunday morning vehicular accident on the Vreed-en- Hoop, West Coast Demerara public road has claimed the life of a 28-year-old female, Donikel Campbelle 28, of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.