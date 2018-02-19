Region Two committee probing vaccine spoilage

An investigation by the Health and Sanitation Committee of Region Two into why a large amount of vaccines costing hundreds of thousands of dollars had to be discarded due to spoilage has commenced.

Speaking with Stabroek News in a recent interview at his Supenaam Office, Arnold Adams who serves as the Chairman of the Committee said that the initial investigation has revealed that the spoilage was due to the unreliable supply of electricity and also negligence by heath workers.

“At many of the health centres and health posts, the workers have to take the vaccines to another health centre to be stored. They have to uplift it, take it to a health centre that has electricity then go and collect the other day for work and it is time that this be changed. If solar panels are installed at each health centre, the heath workers will be able to store their vaccines right there. Only one health centre presently has a solar panel and that is Wakapoa which is miles in the Lower Pomeroon River. Sometimes the health workers do not take the vaccines to be stored and then they spoil as well so they need to do their jobs right too. Thousands of dollars had to be thrown away because the vaccines could not be stored properly.”….